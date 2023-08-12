Experience the wonders of cosmos at this celestial glamping eco resort at Kodaikanal

Imagine yourself in the captivating embrace of Kodaikanal, Kerala's gem, where the air hums with cascading waterfalls and lush forests paint a vibrant backdrop. Amidst this paradise, look up to the majestic forested mountains and pillar-like rocks silhouetted against a velvet sky adorned with countless stars. It's a tropical daydream! But hold on, let your imagination soar even higher as Luxeglamp presents a celestial-themed glamping experience in Kodaikanal.

Inside glamp

Your glamping haven will have stars twinkling on wallpapers, moon-shaped lights casting a lunar glow, and constellation-inspired art on the walls of doom. Step outside, and a special telescope lets you explore the boundless expanse of the night sky. All this set amidst the lush landscapes, serene lakes, and radiant beauty of Kodaikanal will further add a magical touch to your experience.

Starry interiors

Antony Thomas, CEO & Founder of Luxeglamp Eco Resorts shares, "We want to further enhance the guest's experience and our celestial-themed glamping presents a captivating voyage into the wonders of the universe, which can be experienced lying on your own bed, ignite a sense of enchantment. We will be introducing similar themes at our Bubble glamps at Munnar."

Under the canvas of clear nights, enveloped by art inspired by the cosmos, visitors will discover themselves forging deep ties with the universe. The glamping encounter infused with celestial themes celebrates the marvels of the galaxy, evoking a feeling of awe and kindling aspirations that reach far beyond the stars.



Price varies. More details: https://luxeglamp.com/

