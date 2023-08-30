Salman Khan shows love to Jasbir Jassi and Sumit Sethi on social media

The music industry has always had its fair share of dynamic duos, those pairs who come together to create magic through their musical collaborations. One such electrifying collaboration is between the renowned Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi and the prolific music producer Sumit Sethi, who has taken the music scene by storm with their latest release, Jatt Bolda.

Also read: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell returns to India with a three-city tour in October 2023

It is a complete peppy, groovy, and party anthem song by Sumit Sethi and Jasbir Jassi. Salman Khan also showered his love on Jatt Bolda on social media recently. The song effortlessly blends traditional Punjabi sounds with modern beats, creating a track that’s both timeless and contemporary. The song has been officially released on the YouTube channel of Music Sound, by Mika Singh. Lyrics to this song are given by Vipul Kapoor and Jasbir Jassi. It is produced by Mika Singh and Tarang Krishna and helmed by Sahil Kapoor featuring Deepti Sadhwani and Dj Ojo.

Jasbir Jassi is a name that resonates deeply with Punjabi folk music enthusiasts and he has gifted the music industry with several hit songs, including Dil Le Gayeee, Kudi Gujarat Di, Laung Da Lashkara, and Nishani Yaar Di, Ranjha, and many more. His distinctive voice and mastery over folk music have given him a special place in the hearts of the audience and Jatt Bolda is also one such song where he proves it once again with his electrifying voice.

Also read: Selena Gomez returns with new Pop anthem Single Soon

Sumit Sethi is a trailblazing music producer known for his innovative soundscapes and the ability to blend genres seamlessly. He has produced tracks that have not only topped the charts but also become staples at clubs and parties. His notable works include Gadi Hai Mashook Jatt Di, Veera with jasmine Sandlas, which has crossed 15 million views, Majnu 2 by Mika Singh and many more.