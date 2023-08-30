UB40 featuring Ali Campbell returns to India with a three-city tour in October 2023

Cities like Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru are always buzzing with music. From young and upcoming artistes to established singers and composers, the best of talents visit the cities and the latest one to join the list happens to be the English reggae and pop band, UB 40's founding member Ali Campbell.

He returns to the country with his The Goldies India Tour by ASSET. The three-city India tour will kick off on October 25, 2023, in New Delhi's India International Convention & Expo Centre followed by a gig in Mumbai's DOME SVP Stadium. It will conclude in Bengaluru at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru,

Bhartiya City on October 28.

The band's fans will get to immerse in some reggae tunes, helmed by Ali Campbell. Expect chartbuster hits like Red Red Wine, Falling In Love With You, Don’t Break My Heart, Purple Rain and I Got You Babe amongst others.

Talking about the tour, Ali expressed anticipation and excitement about returning to India and said, "I am eagerly looking forward to stepping onto the Indian stage once again and feeling the unmatched warmth of Indian fans. Sharing our music with our Indian fans and creating unforgettable memories is a privilege. It’s about time I came back."

For the unversed, UB40, formed in 1979, has sold over 70 million records and topped charts globally for the last four decades. Ali Campbell left the seven-piece band in 2008 and later reunited with former band members Astro and Mickey in 2014.

Ticket INR 2300 onwards. Available online.