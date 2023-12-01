Abba Stars to perform in Chennai!

With over 19 years of experience in the UK and Europe, Abba Stars is one of the UK’s No. 1 Abba Tribute Bands. Featuring some incredibly talented singers and musicians, comprising Blazena Kovalikova, Susan Parsley, Frank Amaro, and Andrew Lawrence Heasman, the band offers one of the most captivating and authentic tributes to the greatest bands of all time. With tight harmonies, replica costumes, and hints of humour, they are sure to leave you wanting for more. The Abba Stars Tribute Show Live in Concert will see the die-hard fans of Abba perform some of the most memorable songs by the OGs. Get ready to twist to Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Money Money Money, and as you crave for more, sing along Gimme Gimme Gimme, and we are sure the Abba Stars, who have flown down from the UK to Chennai, facilitated by Neil Ribeiro International Events Concepts & GAI (Global Artists Inc), will not disappoint you. Don’t forget to croon Thank you for the Music when the

evening comes to a close.

Ahead of their performance in the city, we speak to Blazena Kovalikova, who heads Abba Stars.



How did the idea of forming Abba Stars come by?

We’ve been delivering the Abba experience for years and were touring Spain for six years, and when I moved to the UK, I realised that my love and obsession for Abba is so much that I should just continue with the Abba fever in the UK as well. There has been no looking back ever since.



Why did you choose Abba?

The world is obsessed with and loves Abba! The audience worldwide loves what Abba creates. Songs of Abba have been something special to us and to all generations. There is something about them that has left a mark. Their music is filled with love; it catches your ears and it gives you the joy of wanting more of them. How could we not have chosen Abba?

Considering Abba’s fan base and success, were you guys not wary of criticism?

Criticism is part and parcel of any job. Whatever criticism has come our way, we have taken it in a positive manner, which has in turn positively influenced our growth, and helped us in delivering the Abba experience to the world.

Abba - the OGs





Have you had the OGs ever compliment or say anything about your performance or band?

No, not yet. We would love to. Hopefully, someday, that will happen.



You will be performing in Chennai, how excited are you? Have you performed here before?

We are very excited, this will be our first time in India, and we believe it’s a once in a lifetime experience! We are looking forward to performing for you!



What can Chennai expect from your performance?

We will perform the biggest hits of Abba and have a little surprise for India.

Apart from performing, do you have plans to explore the city?

Yes, we would love to meet the people and interact with them, learn about the local culture, food and music. Also, we want to take this opportunity to thank our international agency Gai, Neil Ribeiro and Greg Furturdo for inviting us to India.



Tickets at Rs 499 to Rs 1,750.

December 2, 8 pm.

At The Sir Mutha Concert Hall, Chetpet.



