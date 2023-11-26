Serbian song ‘Moye Moye’ takes over social media, becomes catchphrase

The memeverse is currently gripped by the ‘Moye Moye’ fever that has set the Instagram reels on fire and has the Internet users in split owing to its over-the-top comical take on a seemingly sad situation. The viral sensation originated from a Serbian song ‘Dzanum’, which has amassed over 57 million views on YouTube.

Serbian rapper Solbidan Velkovic Coby has collaborated with the song creator Teya Dora for the lyrics and Loka Jovanovic for the melody, the song's success can be attributed to its simple yet captivating composition with the correct pronunciation being 'Moye More' for the song.

While the song may not delve into profound themes, it does carry some meaning. 'More' in Serbian translates to 'nightmare', conveying the story of an unfulfilled soul yearning for hope in the future. The song has become a global trend and has inspired countless reels on Instagram.

Also read:BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin’s surprise Japan visit sparks rumours of joint projects and G.C.F Part 2

While it may have different themes in the international memer community, in India it’s mostly being used in the Reels which show a person with a missing hand or legs, a seemingly sad story is given a comical spin as the track plays in the background with dancers surrounding the person and doing the twerk and leg movements which have become a signature of the ‘Moye Moye’ memes.

Some of the most viral memes have quoted the song in different permutations and combinations of situations. One Internet user shared a picture of Cillian Murphy from ‘Oppenheimer’ in a thoughtful expression as they wrote, “I’m not sure what 'moye moye' is and at this point i’m too afraid to ask (sic).”

Another uploaded a picture of Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam after the Pakistan team lost against India in the recently held World Cup. The text on the meme mentioned that after the match a presenter asks Babar as to what he has to say about his team’s defeat against their arch-rivals to which Babar says in the meme, “Moye Moye”.

Even when India lost the World Cup final to Australia, a Gurugram-based marketing agency, Marketing Moves and Marketing Moves Agency, in a gesture of empathy and understanding, granted its employees a one-day leave to recover from the emotional toll of India's loss in the Cricket World Cup final. An employee of the agency shared a picture about the agency granting a leave for a day.

Also read:Thermal and a Quarter is all set to rock on!

According to the screenshot provided by the user, the message from the company's Vice President and the CEO reads, “In light of India’s loss in the recent WC, we recognise the impact on our team members. To offer some support during this time, the company has decided to grant a one-day leave relaxation. We believe this will provide an opportunity for everyone to regroup and recover. We will come back stronger. Moye-Moye.”