BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin’s surprise Japan visit sparks rumours of joint projects and G.C.F Part 2

In an unexpected turn of events, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin’s sudden trip to Japan has set ARMYs abuzz with speculations and excitement. Fans are speculating that the dynamic duo, fondly known as Jikook, might be dropping Golden Closet Film (G.C.F) Part 2.

The trip unfolded just a day after the announcement that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had begun their mandatory military services. Earlier hints were dropped during Jungkook'’s appearance on Suchwita, where he subtly teased something exciting brewing in Jikook’s creative realm.

While initial expectations hinted at a possible appearance at the 2023 Melon Music Award at Tokyo Dome, the reality took a different turn. Pictures and clips circulating on social media platforms showcased Jimin and Jungkook casually exploring the streets of Japan, each equipped with a GoPro.

Notably, Jikook was spotted enjoying a casual lunch in Japan, triggering memories of a past instance when Jungkook, armed with a camera in Budapest, treated fans to a Golden Closet Film shot in the city. Now, speculations are soaring, suggesting a potential G.C.F in Sapporo featuring Jimin.

Jungkook’s recent revelation on Suchwita added fuel to the fire, as he shared Jimin's interest in collaborating on a travel variety show. Recounting the past, Jungkook said, "During a shoot with Jimin years ago, he suggested the idea of a travel variety show, and I agreed. Unexpectedly, a shoot was arranged later, and it became even more enjoyable when Jimin joined. It turned into a complete chaos."

Further details emerged when Suga recalled Jimin’s spontaneous call about meeting Jungkook for a drink in the US. The members’ laughter echoed through the conversation. A South Korean media agency captured the moment at the airport, stating, “Jungkook and Jimin depart from Gimpo International Airport to Japan on November 23 to film a documentary.” The excitement among ARMYs is palpable as they eagerly await what Jikook has in store for them.