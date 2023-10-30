BTS’ Jungkook breaks Miley Cyrus’ Spotify record with ‘Seven’ hitting 1 billion streams

In a monumental feat, BTS member Jungkook has outpaced Miley Cyrus by setting a new Spotify record for his track Seven featuring Latto, which became the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams. It took just 108 days for Jungkook’s latest single to achieve this remarkable milestone, surpassing Miley’s Flowers, which previously held the record at 112 days.

Earlier this year, the K-pop sensation broke records by securing the record for the longest-running No 1 hit by an Asian artiste on the Billboard chart with a single from his upcoming solo debut album, GOLDEN.

As the news of this outstanding achievement spread, Jungkook's devoted fans took to social media to celebrate his incredible success ahead of his album. Overjoyed fans expressed their pride and admiration. One enthusiast conveyed, “Congratulations Jeon Jungkook #SevenFastest1Billion #JungkookBillionsClub #BILLIONKOOK HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK RECORD BREAKER SEVEN SONG OF THE YEAR JUNGKOOK MAIN POP BOY.” Another fan highlighted the significance of this record by stating, “Not just Fastest Kpop Act but Fastest OF ALL TIME including western songs.”

This news comes on the heels of Jungkook releasing remixed versions of his singles, Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The South Korean artiste collaborated with David Guetta and MK to create these fresh renditions. The eagerly awaited album GOLDEN features a diverse tracklist of 11 songs, including the two previously mentioned singles.

The album is scheduled for release on November 3, as officially announced by BIGHIT Music. Jungkook's exceptional talent and groundbreaking achievements continue to solidify his place in the music industry.