BTS's Jungkook surprises fans with announcement of upcoming digital single ‘3D’ 

BTS member Jungkook left fans thrilled with his recent announcement about his upcoming digital single, 3D, following his captivating performance at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York. The event, held in the iconic city, saw Jungkook deliver an extraordinary musical experience.

During the festival, Jungkook, accompanied by Latto, performed their track Seven and treated fans to the first-ever live rendition of Still With You. Post-performance, Jungkook engaged with fans on Weverse, where he shared insights and interactions. He spoke about a video from his performance and expressed his excitement for its release. However, he jokingly scolded someone for prematurely sharing rehearsal footage, emphasising the importance of surprises.

A delightful surprise came when fellow BTS member Jin joined the conversation during Jungkook's live session. Their playful banter and supportive exchanges added a warm touch, highlighting their close bond. Jin, in a light-hearted moment, humorously advised Jungkook to stop touching his hair.

In another instance, Jungkook gave a glimpse into his future aspirations, sharing his hope to have a friendship like Jin's with J-Hope. Their camaraderie and friendly dynamics are endearing to fans and showcase the strong connections within the BTS family.

Following the festival, BigHit Music took to Weverse to announce the release of Jungkook's upcoming digital single, 3D, featuring Jack Harlow. Described as a Pop R&B track with innovative expressions of emotions towards an unattainable individual from multiple dimensions, the announcement built anticipation for Jungkook's evolving musical journey.

The involvement of Jack Harlow, known for his distinctive rap style, adds an exciting dimension to the song, enhancing the anticipation for this musical collaboration. Fans are eagerly counting down the days to the release on September 29, 2023, as they prepare to witness Jungkook's growth and new endeavours.