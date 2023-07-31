BTS member Jungkook delights fans by revealing love for Chicken Makhani and Naan; says, ‘ I want to eat it so bad’

Jungkook, the youngest member of the popular K-pop group BTS, has been delighting fans with regular live sessions on Weverse, engaging in heartwarming interactions. On Sunday night, the singer pleasantly surprised the BTS ARMY as he revealed his love for Indian cuisine.

In response to a fan's question about Indian food, Jungkook enthusiastically shared his fondness for Chicken Makhani and Naan, expressing his craving for the delectable combination of dipping the bread into curry.

“Someone asked if I've ever tried Indian food. Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I'm hungry. I’m starving. Please don't talk about food. I beg you," he said.

Twitter erupted with joy as BTS ARMY celebrated his appreciation for these dishes, with fans expressing their happiness and inviting Jungkook to visit India to savour more culinary delights. The conversation didn't end there, as Jungkook revealed his love for a variety of other snacks, showcasing his diverse taste. He shared his favourite late-night treats, ranging from Korean delights like Gopchang and Tteokbokki to international favourites like pizza.

Moreover, Jungkook recounted BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, cheering him on during a music show. The camaraderie between the two shone through as Taehyung surprised Jungkook by learning a choreography section and joining him on stage. Fans were touched by their close bond and expressed gratitude to Taehyung for his support.

He said, “Taehyungie hyung came to the music show today to cheer me on. He didn't come to the pre-recording but before the encore. I was like on the stage and suddenly ARMYs started shouting loudly, I was like what's going on and suddenly Taehyungie Hyung there. There's a behind of this story too, he asked me to teach him this part of the choreography. So I was like why? But I taught him, you know Taehyung Hyung follows choreos well right? Anyway, he, later on, came up on the stage and danced the part with me so I was got very surprised. I was really thankful to Taehyungie hyung for cheering me on (sic).”

As the live session wrapped up, Jungkook bid farewell to fans, signing out with a heartfelt appreciation for their love and support. BTS ARMY couldn't help but adore Jungkook's charm and sweet interactions, cherishing the moments shared during the live session.