J-hope of BTS teases the release of upcoming song in 2024

Boyband BTS member J-hope, a South Korean musician, has revealed his goals for 2024. A recent episode of J-hope’s BTS bandmate Suga’s online talk show Suchwita featured him. The episode was shot ahead of J-hope’s April enlistment into the South Korean military. In October 2024, he is anticipated to be released from the military.

J-hope discussed his aspirations for the future of his career during his participation in the programme, stating that he is now working on a documentary, Hope on the Street, and an accompanying soundtrack. New material on his life will be available under the new piece. The musician stated between sips of beer and morsels of food that it would be about his dancing and story. “That documentary will be literally like its name, Hope on the Street. It’s just J-Hope dancing on the street,” he says.

The BTS member continued by mentioning that "an OST album" would also be released alongside Hope on the Street. He hinted, “It’s just a special album with six songs on it.” The next album will come after his debut album, Jack in the Box, released in 2022, and his March 2023 single, On the Street, featuring American rapper, J Cole.

