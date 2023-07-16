BTS' Jungkook ranked No 1 on Spotify with first solo single 'Seven'

K-Pop superband BTS member Jungkook's first solo single, Seven, has been ranked at the top of the streaming giant Spotify's daily top song global chart. The digital single, unveiled Friday, topped the chart after being streamed nearly 16 million times, his agency said on Sunday, stated reports.

Also read: Taylor Swift lords over Spotify’s US Global Top 50

The agency, BigHit Music, said the feat made Jungkook the first Korean soloist to land a song atop Spotify's global chart. The record also made Seven the most streamed newly listed songs on Spotify's global top songs chart.

The instrumental version of Seven also debuted in 65th place, while Jungkook's two other numbers, Still With You and My You, ranked 54th and 113th on the chart, respectively. Jungkook unveiled Seven on Friday, becoming the sixth member of the septet to debut as a soloist, after J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.

Also read: After AR Rahman, Badshah will be mentoring the kids in Dharavi

The summer song, described as having an addictive and energizing melody, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes charts in 106 countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany and France. Back in South Korea, the track also claimed the top spot on Melon, Genie, Bugs and other major charts.