BTS’ Jungkook to become the first solo K-pop musician to perform at GMA Summer Concert 

BTS’ youngest member Jungkook is all set to perform his upcoming track, Seven, on the stage for the first time at the Good Morning America (GMA) Summer Concert Series in New York. This will make Jungkook the first solo K-pop performer at the event. The performance will take place on July 14, the same day the song will be released.

Also read: Taylor Swift edits controversial ‘Better Than Revenge’ lyrics on re-recorded album ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Good Morning America’s official Twitter account shared a poster announcing the news, with the caption, “JULY 14: Get ready, #BTSARMY! Jung Kook is kicking off our GMA Summer Concert series LIVE from Central Park on July 14! #JungKookOnGMA.”

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their excitement. A fan said, “Of course, the king is coming...sold out in 1 minute! That him! ...Jeon Jungkook's grand debut is coming.” Another fan said, “My boy truly deserves this breakthrough. I'm so proud of him. Hats off to our super talented Golden Maknae.” “I've been longing for this for so long seeing him performing on stage w/ his own songs. I can't wait on July 14th. I'm looking forward to it! And I'm so happy!! Jungkook's long-awaited solo activities will be full of energy,” read a comment.

Jungkook will play at the series' first performance in New York's Central Park. He will be the event's first K-pop solo performer and only the third K-pop act overall. Jungkook will play after BTS (who performed at the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series in 2019 and 2021) and aespa (who performed at the event in 2022).

Also read: Benny Dayal makes Indian classical meet contemporary with latest dance video [WATCH]

Fitz and the Tantrums, Carly Rae Jepsen, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Hozier, Tim McGraw, and Sam Hunt are among the other artistes who will perform on stage for this year's concert series in the weeks after Jungkook's performance.