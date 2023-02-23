Ram Charan appears on Good Morning America ahead of Oscars 2023; calls SS Rajmouli ‘Spielberg’ of India

Ahead of the Oscars 2023 ceremony which will take place on March 13 (IST) in Los Angeles, Tollywood actor Ram Charan is currently in the US. The RRR actor was invited to the American talk show, Good Morning America in New York City. As the actor arrived at the venue, he was mobbed by fans. Ram stopped and clicked a few pictures with them too. During the show, he talked about the success of RRR, the film’s director SS Rajamouli and his fear of fatherhood.

The actor called Rajamouli the Steven Speilberg of Indian cinema, saying, “RRR is a film about great friendship. Brotherhood and camaraderie. It’s about the two characters (Ram and Bheem). It’s also one of the best writings of my director, Rajamouli. He’s known as Steven Spielberg of India. I hope he’s going to make his way towards global cinema very soon.”

Speaking on the topic of the film, Ram stated, “It is not just RRR, it is Indian cinema and its technicians that are being honoured. Just when we thought we had achieved everything in India and were set to move on to the next project, the West just showed us this is the beginning.”

He also opened up about his fear of embracing fatherhood, adding, “I’m just packing and unpacking a lot.” He also said that his wife Upasana Konidela will spend some time in the US before their baby is born.

The track Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The song also won the award for the best song at the recently held Grammy Awards. According to reports, the song has gained extreme popularity in the US with many videos surfacing o the internet showing western audiences dancing to the MM Keeravani-composed track.