[VIDEOS] Ranbir Kapoor grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ek Pal Ka Jeena with crew at 'Animal' wrap party 

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Brahmastra, recently wrapped the shoot for his next film titled Animal. The actor celebrated the shoot wrap with his crew and videos from the night have now taken over the internet. In the videos, Ranbir can be seen grooving to his popular track, Dilliwaali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Not just that, but we also see him shake a leg to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya and ace the hook step of Hrithik Roshan's iconic track Ek Pal Ka Jeena. In the video, his team cheered for him and many in the comment section lauded his dancing talents.

Take a look at the videos here:

Ranbir, lately, has been making the news for his dance in his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. Three tracks from the film, Tere Pyaar Mein, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai and Show Me The Thumka, have been released online. In all the tracks, we see Ranbir flaunt his moves and grooves.

The film marks Ranbir's first collaboration with Shraddha. The romantic comedy is directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 08 and is set to book the Holi weekend.

Coming to Animal, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the gangster action drama is set to release on August 11, 2023. It will be distributed by AA Films in India and Yash Raj Films Overseas.