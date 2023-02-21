Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's Show Me The Thumka out now: Ranbir, Shraddha give us new wedding anthem

In the most recent song from their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor dance off in a fight of grace, rhythm, and wit. The catchy song, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam, was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh.

The song, which is set at a wedding, witnesses Ranbir and Shraddha engage in playful banter. In the lavishly staged performance, Ranbir and Shraddha dance vivaciously to Ganesh Acharya's choreography.

The song's visuals also bring to mind Ranbir Kapoor's smash hit from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dilli Waali Girlfriend, which had a comparable look and feel. When Shraddha pushes Ranbir to demonstrate her moves, Ranbir subtly and unmistakably nods to his signature Badtameez Dil step, which was featured in the 2013 film.

Watch the song here:

Following the songs Tere Pyaar Mein and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, this is the third number from TTMM to be released. Ranbir Kapoor's first movie of the year, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also marks his first time working with filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who is best known for the movies Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Shraddha Kapoor returns to the big screen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar following the 2022 release of Baaghi 3. Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Dimple Kapadia, and more actors are also featured in the movie. It will be released on March 8, the day of Holi. In August, Ranbir will feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

