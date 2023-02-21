Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards  2023: Kashmir files bags Best Film, Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress

Rekha was honoured with Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards took place in Mumbai on Monday and it was a star-studded event. Many Celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Rishab Shetty, Anupam Kher and Ranbir Kapoor won big at the function. It was attended by many popular faces from the Indian film industry including Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade and R Balki.

The Vivek Agnihotri directional, The Kashmir Files, bagged the award for Best Film at the event, while Anupam Kher was honoured with the Most Versatile Actor Of The Year trophy. RRR was named the Film of the Year. Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her performance in the 2022 film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, while her husband Ranbir Kapoor was named the Best Actor for Brahmastra.

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty took home the trophy for the Most Promising Actor while Varun Dhawan won the award in the Critics Best Actor category for his film Bhediya. Veteran actress Rekha was honoured with Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry, while Hariharan was awarded a trophy for Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry.

The award ceremony also saw a cute moment between Rekha and Alia as they bumped into each other on the red carpet. Rekha kissed Alia on the cheeks and they both posed for the paparazzi. Both actresses chose ivory sarees for the award night.

Check out the list of the winners here:

Best Film – The Kashmir Files

Film Of The Year – RRR

Best Actor – Ranbir Kapoor (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Best Actress – Alia Bhatt (Gangubhai Khatiawadi)

Critics Best Actor – Varun Dhawan (Bhediya)

Critics Best Actress – Vidya Balan (Jalsa)

Best Director – R Balki (Chup)

Best Cinematographer – PS Vinod (Vikram Vedha)

Most Promising Actor – Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role – Manish Paul (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Sachet Tandon (Maiyya Mainu – Jersey)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Neeti Mohan (Meri Jaan – Gangubhai Khatiawadi)

Best Web Series – Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness (Hindi)

Most Versatile Actor – Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)

Television Series Of The Year – Anupamaa

Best Actor In A Television Series – Zain Imam for Fanaa (Ishq Mein Marjawaan)

Best Actress In A Television Series – Tejasswi Prakash (Naagin)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha