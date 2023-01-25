Team RRR reacts to Oscar 2023 nomination for Naatu Naatu; MM Keeravani calls the track ‘his son’

The RRR team has responded after SS Rajamouli's epic action movie made history by winning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The official RRR Movie Twitter account shared a poster on Tuesday, sharing the news. They wrote, “We created history.” Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie.”

RRR was nominated in the category along with the songs This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, and Applause from Tell It Like a Woman. This is the third significant international honour for Naatu Naatu, which was written by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj and composed by MM Keeravaani.

In response to the Oscar nomination, Keeravani remarked that the song is comparable to his young kid, who has grown up and is now travelling to gain notoriety. Naatu Naatu has gained international acclaim. The song made the audiences in all of the recent western screenings of RRR cheer and dance. Several videos of western theatregoers dancing to the song have appeared on social media.

“It feels great. My feelings about the Oscars is the best because it involves the dreams of artists from all over the world; which is not a joke. It takes a great deal of effort and credibility. That’s why the Oscars is the Oscars. That’s why we respect and value it very much. And I’m very proud to be nominated for the first time from [South] Asia in this music category. I’m thrilled. Yesterday, he (Naatu Naatu) was an infant in my cradle. And now my son is going places and bagging a good name for me. I’m like a proud father. I’m very grateful for this brainchild. And for all the people who made this big wave possible,” Keeravani said in an interview.

Actor Ram Charan who plays one of the lead roles in the film, tweeted, “What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see Naatu Naatu nominated for the Oscars. Another very proud moment for us & India. Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR (folded hands). All love (red heart emoji).”

Jr NTR also took to Twitter to congratulate the entire team, writing, “Congratulations @MMKeeravaan Garu and @boselyricist Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat... This song will forever hold a special place in my heart. @ssrajamouli @alwaysramcharan #RRRMovie #NaatuNaatu #Oscars95.”

SS Rajamouli took to the social media platform to congratulate the team for the achievement by sharing a statement.

Many celebs also reacted to the news on social media platforms, congratulating the film’s team for the nomination. Telugu actor Chiranjeevi tweeted, “ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu and the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie.”

Indian filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also congratulated the RRR team on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Super thrilled to see that Naatu Naatu - best original song and All that breathes- best documentary have made it to the Oscars final nominations. (Clapping hands emojis) Good luck @ssrajamouli & team @shaunak_sen & team.”