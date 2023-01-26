MM Keeravani to receive Padma Shri Award;  RRR music composer thanks the government and his mentors

MM Keeravaani began learning to play the violin when he was four years old

Music composer MM Keeravaani has expressed gratitude to his parents and mentors following the announcement that he will receive the fourth highest civilian award in India, the Padma Shri. Keeravaani is also on a roll, having won India's first Golden Globe for his song Naatu Naatu, which appeared in SS Rajamouli's film RRR. The track has also been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards in the category of Best Original Song.

He took to Twitter on January 26 to share the news, writing, “Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion.”

The musician has long been involved in the film industry and has also composed music under the name MM Kreem. He has composed many well-known Hindi film songs, including Tu Mile Dil Khile (Criminal, 1995), Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla (Zakhm, 1998), and O Saathiya (Saaya, 2003). Keeravaani has also written music for films like Sur (2002), Jism (2003), Iss Raat ki Subah Nahi, and Paheli.

According to sources, Keeravaani began learning to play the violin when he was four years old. The composer was born to painter, songwriter, and playwright Koduri Siva Shakthi Datta and his wife Bhanumathi. By the age of ten, he was travelling with a band and frequently played the famous track Ek Pyar Ka Nahgma hai on the violin.

His film career began in 1987 when he assisted music composers K Chakravarthy and C Rajamani on a film written by his father's brother, V Vijayendra Prasad. Keeravaani's music has gained popularity across the country since the release of SS Rajamouli's films Baahubali and RRR. With the amount of global attention RRR has received, he is already a global sensation.

