‘The Walking Dead’ fame actor Jansen Panettiere passes away aged 28

American actor Jansen Panettiere, who starred in The Walking Dead and Ice Age: The Meltdown, passed away on Sunday in New York City, aged 28. The news was confirmed by his sister Hayden Panettiere's agent, Kasey Kitchen. According to reports, he is survived by his sister and parents.

Jansen, who was born on September 25, 1994, in Palisades, New York, first gained recognition as a voice actor before obtaining a role on the Disney Channel series Even Stevens, which starred a young Shia LaBeouf, in 2002. In 2003, he had appearances on the drama Third Watch and the sitcom Hope & Faith, and the following year, he provided the voice of Periwinkle, a recurring character on Blue's Clues.

Other projects that feature the actor include The X's, The Forger, The Martial Arts Kid, Summer Forever, and Love and Love Not, Jason has been in a number of other movies. Jansen appeared in the 2004 movie Tiger Cruise along with his sister. Midori's Nintendoland Bakery and Grand Central Bennetts are a few of his early acting credits.

According to reports, the actor also worked on the currently in post-production film, Aaah! Roach!. He was expected to work on the films, American Game, which is in production, Horse which is in pre-production, and Justice Angel, which is in the development stage. Sources added that Jansen was also an artist who frequently shared his painting on his website and Instagram.