Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away at 39

Actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who is also the leader of the Telugu Desam Party, passed away on Saturday at Bengaluru's Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital. After having a severe heart attack on January 27 while participating in a road show in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, Tarak Ratna had been receiving medical attention at the hospital.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the cousin of Tollywood star Jr. NTR and the grandson of the late film legend NT Rama Rao, fainted while participating in a political rally for the Telugu Desam Party. The politician-actor was initially taken by ambulance to a Kuppam hospital. Then, he was sent to Bengaluru's Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital.

Celebrities shared condolences on social media in response to Taraka Ratna's passing. Allu Arjun tweeted, "Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace." On the other hand, Mahesh Babu wrote on Twitter, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother…My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief."

The 39-year-old Taraka Ratna made his acting debut in the 2002 film Okato Number Kurraadu. Later, he appeared in movies like Amaravathi, Taarak, Bhadradri Ramudu, and Yuva Rathna. With 9 Hours on Disney Plus Hotstar last year, Taraka Ratna made his OTT debut. He appeared last in S5 No Exit.

He was survived by his wife and daughter.

Also read: Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passes away aged 56