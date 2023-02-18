Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passes away aged 56

Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan, who appeared in many films, television shows, and web shows, passed away on Friday aged 56. The actor was known for his roles in movies like Raees and Phantom, as well as television dramas like 24, Byomkesh Bakshi, and Mirzapur.

Shahnawaz reportedly suffered a heart attack on Friday night, according to actor Yashpal Sharma. Yashpal revealed that Shahnawaz lost consciousness and was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor fans dance to Mauja Hi Mauja as Jab We Met re-releases in theatres, actor joins celebration

Yashpal posted a description of the incident in Hindi on Instagram, saying, “Today attended this program in Mumbai… Everything was going great… Ridz Dime Darrell ji’s and hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack… The whole program stopped and with the help of the people and the doctor he was taken to the Kokilaben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away.”

​Also read: [PICS] Union Minister Smriti Irani throws star-studded reception party for daughter Shanelle; Shah Rukh khan, Mouni Roy attend

The actor's last rites will be performed on Saturday in Mumbai, according to sources.