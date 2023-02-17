Shahid Kapoor fans dance to Mauja Hi Mauja as Jab We Met re-releases in theatres, actor joins celebration

Actor Shahid Kapoor shocked his fans by making a surprise appearance at the Jab We Met movie premiere. As he entered the theatre, he was greeted with clapping and cheering. On social media, Shahid's attendance at the screening generated a lot of attention with fans dubbing it as special.

PVR Cinemas held a specially curated Valentine's Day Film Festival in 25 Indian cities before Valentine's Day. Re-releases of movies in theatres included Titanic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Tamasha, Jab We Met, and Ticket to Paradise, among others. On Instagram, Shahid posted the video with the caption "Jab We Met 16 years later." People on social media praised it as a wonderful way to commemorate the movie's popularity after all these years and described it as "surreal."

Also read: Acting was by accident, says Malavika Mohanan

Jab We Met is a 2007 romantic comedy in which Shaheed Kapoor is seen alongside Kareena Kapoor. At the box office, the movie was a major hit. The story, the soundtracks, the characters, and the performances, directed by Imtiaz Ali, continue to be popular with the audience.

Shahid recently responded to movie theatre celebrations. "Too special," he wrote in response to a fan who had submitted a video of a crowded movie theatre.

Also read: 'Welcome to my heart, it’s chaotic but it’s yours,' says Swara Bhaskar as she marries social activist Fahad Ahmad