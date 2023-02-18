[PICS] Union Minister Smriti Irani throws star-studded reception party for daughter Shanelle; Shah Rukh khan, Mouni Roy attend

Union Minister of Women and Child Development and former actress, Smriti Irani, hosted a grand reception party for her daughter Shanelle Irani on Friday in Mumbai. The event was attended by celebrities from Bollywood and the Hindi television industry including ex-colleagues of the minister. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen at the party with other known faces including Mouni Roy, Ronit Roy, Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra, among others.

Mouni who worked with Smriti for the television show Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi attended the reception with her husband, Suraj Nambiar. She took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from the celebrations. One of the snaps shared by the actress featured Shah Rukh who looked dapper in a black suit. Mouni was seen donning a mint green saree while Smriti opted for a red saree with golden work.

She captioned the post, “Congratulations Shanelle and Arjun...Wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead. Love you di.” In the comments section, Smriti wrote, “See you soonest.”

According to sources, Shanelle got married to Arjun Bhalla on February 9 at the Khimsar Fort and Palace in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities which included mehendi, haldi, sangeet and other functions began on February 7. The couple got engaged in 2021. In the several photos shared on social media from the reception party, Shanelle was dressed in a blue saree and Arjun chose a black suit.

Actor Ronit Roy who co-starred with Smriti in Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi also posted an image from the celebrations on Instagram. In the snap, he was seen posing with Smriti and actor Ravi Kishan. He captioned the post, “Years of friendship Smriti Irani, Ravi Kishan and the warmth and love keeps growing. Grateful. Congratulations Shanelle Irani and Arjun. Wish you a blissful wedded life ahead. Thank you Zohr Irani for taking such good care of us. Lovely meeting you.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor also took to her Instagram account to share images from the event which she attended alongside her father Jeetendra. She wrote in the caption, “When your fav bahu is now a sassy saas! Congrats Shanelle Irani and Arjun on your wedding (no pic )! And proud parents Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani (don't miss my handsome nephew Zohr Irani in this pic).”

According to sources, Shanelle is the daughter of Smriti’s husband Zubin Irani from his first marriage. The couple has two children after marriage, Zohr and Zoish. Smriti is well known for her role as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s famous soap opera, Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which first aired in 2001. She also starred in other Tv shows including Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh, among others, before venturing into politics. She has been a Union minister since May 2014.