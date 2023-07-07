Benny Dayal makes Indian classical meet contemporary with latest dance video [WATCH]

You know him as the man who debuted in the industry with the Tamil hit Balleilakka or someone who won the Ananda Vikadan Cinema Awards for Best Playback Singer, but Benny Dayal has one more talent you did not know about just yet. The Indian singer is trained in bharatanatyam and his latest dance video has us amazed.

Grooving to a remix of Burn It to the Ground, Benny showcased his elegant dance moves and his fans could not keep calm. One user in the comment section wrote, "What a man immensely talented person you are! Blessed with an amazing voice, you dance so well plus the stage presence! You enjoy your songs and the way you groove on them! Hats off to you sir."

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Benny revealed that he touched base with his bharatanatyam roots after a 21-year-long hiatus. His caption read, "Obsessed with this song by @shreybaebee I too Dropped it to the Ground by Touching base with my Bharatanatyam roots after 21 years!!! Just have fun. Don’t Judge me."

Watch it here:

Dressed in a black t-shirt with grey jogger pants and his signature spectacles (the transparent broad frames that he has now made so popular), Benny danced his way into the hearts of his 2.2 million followers. On the work front, he recently lent his voice to a Tamil track titled Paththu Milligram.

