BigHit Music announces BTS’ Suga's military service commencement

BigHit Music, the agency representing the global K-pop sensation BTS, recently shared details regarding Suga's upcoming military service. The announcement was made on Sunday via Weverse, a popular global fan community forum.

According to the statement, Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, is set to commence his mandatory military service on September 22. The agency made it clear that there would be no official events on the day Suga begins his service or when he enters the training camp.

Also read: BTS’ V leaves fans swooning with his recent photoshoot for solo debut album ‘Layover’

Fans were urged to avoid visiting Suga at his workplace during his service period. The statement emphasized conveying warm regards and encouragement solely within their hearts. BigHit Music also stressed the importance of steering clear of unauthorised tours or package products that misuse the artist's intellectual property.

It read, “We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only. Furthermore, please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property.”

The statement concluded, “Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorized use of artist IP. We ask for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you.”

Also read: BTS member Jungkook delights fans by revealing love for Chicken Makhani and Naan; says, ‘ I want to eat it so bad’

Last month, BigHit Music had announced that Suga had initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. Suga will be the third BTS member to fulfil his mandatory military duty, following Jin and J-Hope, who are already in service. RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are expected to join them in fulfilling their service commitment, with the group aiming to reunite around 2025.