BTS’ V leaves fans swooning with his recent photoshoot for solo debut album ‘Layover’   

K-pop sensation and BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is awaiting the release of his debut solo album, Layover, which will drop on September 8. Known for his distinctive baritone voice and impeccable fashion choices, V is the final member of the globally renowned supergroup to embark on a solo project.

Also read: BTS’ V’s trendy outfits for a dance challenge and airport sets fashion goals

In anticipation of his highly-awaited solo venture, V has been building excitement by sharing glimpses of his album's essence on social media. Recently the official Instagram handle of BTS shared a series of captivating photos from a photoshoot featuring V. In the array of photos, the artiste is seen exploring various scenic beach settings and taking a refreshing dip in the sea. As always, V's outfit choices in these images garnered considerable attention.

V exuded an effortlessly stylish aura while clad in a tank top paired with distressed, oversized denim jeans. Although Taehyung is often associated with crisp and dapper suit ensembles, he effortlessly makes a statement in this more relaxed and loose-fitting attire.

The grey tank top boasted a round neckline, adorned with a logo print on the front, and featured a slightly shorter hem length. Complementing the top, the acid-washed light blue denim jeans sported an oversized fit, strategic knee rip, and a mid-rise waist. A stylish chain accessory and his signature messy wolf haircut completed V’s look, reflecting his distinct fashion flair.

Unsurprisingly, these images of V relaxing by the sea and taking a dip in the ocean left ARMY members breathless. Comments flooded in, with fans showering the singer-songwriter with compliments and expressing their excitement for the upcoming Layover’s release. Admirers described him as “perfection” and “handsome,” while some jokingly requested oxygen due to the breathtaking visuals. One fan poetically stated, "You call it handsome, I call it V."

In recent developments, V unveiled two teasers for the album's third track, Blue. These teasers showcase V's intense presence as he is seen driving in a car and standing before an apartment while ringing the bell. The track's captivating jazz vibes have sparked enthusiasm among ARMY members, evident from their spirited responses in the comments.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor stuns in chic wine-coloured ensemble at Jaane Jaan trailer launch

Layover, apart from featuring Blue, includes an array of exciting tracks such as Rainy Days, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Version). As one of the youngest members of BTS, V's solo debut holds immense promise, and fans worldwide eagerly await its arrival.