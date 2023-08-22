BTS’ V’s trendy outfits for a dance challenge and airport sets fashion goals

Popular BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, consistently claims the spotlight not only for his musical talents but also for his impeccable fashion sense. The musician is often lauded as one of the most handsome male artistes globally, and his sartorial choices continue to set trends in the fashion world.

While V is often associated with tailored suits, oxford shoes, layered ensembles, blazers, and refined patterns, he is no stranger to experimenting with diverse fashion trends. Today, two of his captivating looks are taking the internet by storm—charismatic participation in a NewJeans dance challenge video and an airport appearance that radiates chic elegance.

V's involvement in a TikTok dance challenge for NewJeans' hit track Hype Boy, garnered the attention of fans. A video of the dance challenge was shared across social media platforms by many fan pages. The sight of V dancing in sync with a girl group, nailing every choreographic move, fueled a frenzy among fans who promptly launched the trending hashtag ‘Hype 'V'oy.’ Amid the electrifying performance, V's outfit choice stood out prominently.

In the dance challenge video, V donned a pink, blue, and yellow check-printed shirt boasting notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, front button closures, and an oversized silhouette. Pairing the top with mauve-hued jogger pants, he showcased a relaxed fit, straight-leg design, and a length just below the ankle. The ensemble reached completion with layered chains bedecked with emerald pendants, stylish bracelets, chunky white sneakers, and his signature messy blonde hairdo.

Switching gears, paparazzi caught a glimpse of Taehyung at Seoul's Gimpo International Airport as he embarked on a journey to Tokyo. The global ambassador for luxury label Celine, V effortlessly merged sophistication with Gen-Z influences, commanding attention with his airport-ready look.

V sported a beige-hued cardigan enriched with intricate knit details, full-length sleeves, front button closures, patch pockets, a plunging neckline, suede patches on the elbows, and nonchalant drop shoulders. This was seamlessly paired with light blue acid-washed denim jeans featuring a mid-rise waist, distressed accents on the front, and a straight-leg fit. V elevated the look with an over-the-body black Celine bag, pristine white sneakers, layered chains adorned with emerald pendants, eye-catching gold hoops, and his signature tousled blonde hairstyle.

