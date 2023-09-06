Kareena Kapoor stuns in chic wine-coloured ensemble at Jaane Jaan trailer launch

The glamour and style quotient at film trailer launches are often soaring, and Kareena Kapoor, the iconic Bollywood diva, certainly knows how to make an entrance. Last night, she graced the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Jaane Jaan, alongside co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena, known for her impeccable fashion sense, stole the limelight by donning a jaw-dropping ensemble in a deep wine shade. For the event, the artiste chose a three-piece outfit that oozed sophistication and style. Her ensemble included a wine-coloured bralette, a skirt, and a blazer that perfectly coordinated to create a show-stopping appearance.

She took to her Instagram to share stunning pictures of her look, accompanied by the caption, “Jaane Jaan ready...[black heart emoji] Have you watched the trailer yet?”

Kareena's impeccable style for the event was curated by her stylist, Bhawna Sharma, who also shared a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot featuring Kareena's remarkable promotional look. The entire outfit is sourced from the clothing label ĀROHI.

Now, let's break down the elements of Kareena's striking ensemble.

Starting with the bralette, it was a wine-coloured sleeveless piece that featured a halter neckline, an asymmetrical cropped hem, a fitted bust for a flattering fit, and a gathered hem for added flair. The bralette was perfectly paired with a high-waisted skirt in a dhoti style, characterised by its flowy silhouette, front gathered detailing, and a dramatic floor-sweeping train at the back.

Completing this show-stopping ensemble was a matching see-through jacket with full-length sleeves, shawl lapel collars, a relaxed fit, and an open front.

Kareena accessorised with statement gold earrings adorned with gemstones and opted for matching strappy high heels. Her hair was styled into a messy bun, while her makeup featured subtle smoky eyes, a nude lip shade, dewy skin, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, and mascara-coated lashes, providing the perfect finishing touches to her red-carpet-worthy appearance.

For those who wish to get their hands on Kareena's captivating style, you'll be delighted to know that her outfit, known as the Baked Clay Organza Blazer With Drape Skirt, is available for purchase on ĀROHI's official website. However, embracing this celebrity-inspired look comes at a price of INR 27,975.

