Indian Music Experience Museum to host the annual 'Many Musics, One City' festival 

Honouring the city’s vibrant cultural heritage, the Indian Music Experience Museum in Bengaluru is all set to host, Many Musics, One City, an annual festival that promises to be a harmonious convergence of musical traditions from across the country. Bengaluru has long been the melting pot of cultures, boasting a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary sonic expressions. This festival aims to further this cause by bringing artists and audiences together for a holistic musical experience.

Gearing up to enrich the city’s cultural fabric, Preema John, Director of the Indian Music Experience Museum, shares, "The concept for ‘Many Musics, One City’ is shaped around the vast, diverse and rich musical heritage of Bengaluru, which is spread across many decades and genres. The festival mirrors the city’s heterogeneity by showcasing versatile musical genres ranging from local Carnatic and Hindustani music to fusion, pop, rock, electronic, and folk, all of which have permeated the city's soundscape even before independence."

"Through this event, we hope to revive and bring together some of these seemingly disparate music histories of the city. The ultimate aim of ‘Many Musics, One City’ is to create an immersive trip into Bengaluru’s musical history, its contemporary scene, and its vision for the future. This confluence of sounds and histories highlights the uniting power of music and its capacity to encapsulate a city's spirit and ethos. It is a melodic tribute to vibrant Bengaluru—an echo of its pace, rhythm, and pulse," she added.

It is worth noting that this annual celebration is now a part of Unboxing BLR Habba, a city-wide multi-arts festival starting on December 01. As for the lineup, watch out for performances by Praveen Alva, urban ecologist-singer, Ditty, renowned Lathangi Sisters — Archana Upadhyaya and Samanvi and also Vasu Dixit of Vasu Dixit Collective.

