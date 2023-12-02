NH7 Weekender's all-new Nodwin Gaming Stage focuses on the convergence of music with gaming

Following thirteen fruitful years of making innumerable memories and honouring music in a wide range of genres, NH7 Weekender is coming back to Pune for an even more spectacular edition. The 14th edition of one of India's multi-genre music festivals returns to Pune's Teerth Fields from December 1–3, featuring a stellar lineup of 45 plus international and local artistes spread across five stages. Notable international acts like YG, M.I.A. and Monuments will headline the event.

Attendees can expect some incredible first-time experiences this year, including the debuts of Ezra Collective, Priya Ragu, Romare, MEMBA, I Built The Sky, BEAR and Arch Echo in India. It also includes an all-female main stage lineup on Day 2, the onboarding of MIST LGBTQ Foundation as an inclusivity partner, MC Stan, Daler Mehndi, Lisa Mishra and over 20 indie artistes making their NH7 debuts and the announcement of the Phase 1 artiste lineup via an interactive game created by Vorlds at the top of the list!

The addition of the Nodwin Gaming Stage, a thrilling new jewel to uncover at the 2023 showcase, has been announced by the organisers. Focusing on the convergence of pop culture, music, and gaming/eSports, Nodwin Gaming will showcase a customised interactive platform that offers spectators an enhanced futuristic festival experience. The schedule includes performances by live bands, DJs and electronic music producers who have made a name for themselves as video game fans.

These artistes will share their own artistic viewpoints on the sound of gaming and how it intersects with popular culture. The World Cosplay Summit 2024 India Qualifier #2 will also take place on Day 1 and unique AV sets by Skipster, Prithvi, SPRYK and Noni Mouse will be presented. Vivek Desai, Ishani x Bobkat, Geek Fruit, Elsewhere In India and Elle Shimada will also perform on the Nodwin Gaming Stage. Osheen Siva, a female muralist, has carefully chosen the stage décor, which will feature unprecedented levels of pyrotechnics and immersive images inspired by video games. In addition, fans and casual players will have the opportunity to participate in prize-based tournaments at an interactive gaming arcade including a range of games, including Tetris, Pacman, Super Mario, Super Contra, Street Fighter, FIFA on the PS4 and more. In addition to video games, the area will provide a dancing class called Just Dance.

Tej Brar, Festival Director of NH7 Weekender states, “Music is an integral component of the gaming experience with history showcasing how video games propel music discovery at a very intrinsic level. Hence it was a natural decision to dedicate a space to explore this convergence of music and gaming to its fullest potential.”

Throughout the day, guests can enjoy unique sets by musicians including Su Real, Suggahunny, General Zooz, Soopy, Nida, TheGreyBox, DJ MoCity, Gauri and Rasa at the exotic cocktail bar. Festival attendees will have an abundance of options as international cocktail maestros Vitaly Alekseyev and Sergei Platonov will showcase their Law & Order bar, situated in Amsterdam, at the event.

In conclusion, the organisers aim to encourage guests to embrace the concept of sustainability by prioritising all eco-friendly practices while the festival is in progress.

