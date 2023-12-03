NH7 Weekender witnesses a full house for an all-women-led line-up

Fresh off its 14th edition unveiling on a spirited note, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender received an overwhelming response on its second day. Music enthusiasts across all age groups flocked to Teerth Fields in Pune to witness a never-attempted-before milestone moment in the music festival history of India.

British pop icon M.I.A. headlined the second day of the festival, delivering a genre-defying sonic experience that supported the themes of empowerment, identity, and diversity. The audience was so impressed that they called for an encore when she finished. M.I.A. gave a befitting tribute to her South Asian lineage through her explosive closing set. The full house that turned up to support the all-female-led line-up curation across the BACARDÍ ARENA and the Bat Stage was hard to miss. Her setlist included radio hits such as Time Traveler, Paper Planes, Come Around, Borders and Bad Girls. The London-based hip-hop artist invited other female attendees to join her on stage as she performed to Boyz, creating a heartwarming moment.

Priya Ragu, a rising R&B sensation based in Switzerland, and Alo Wala, a global bass star based in Copenhagen, made their debut performances in the region alongside Cartel Madras, a trailblazing hip-hop duo from Canada. Their performances were instant mood boosters, as they delivered bold lyricism, an unapologetic attitude, and uplifting melodies. The attendees felt ecstatic, nostalgic, and powerful all at the same time.

Also read: NH7 Weekender kicks off its 14th edition in Pune

Bengaluru-based musicians Mary Ann Alexander, BeBhumika, and Lavi, as well as Pune-based multi-instrumentalist Aarifah served as exemplary opening acts on the all-female-led bill, presenting smooth-flowing R&B, jazz, and hip-hop styles.

The CASA BACARDÍ and Pineapple Stage came alive with the performances of popular artists Gurbax, Lothika, Hanita Bhambri, and upcoming talents Katoptris, Naalayak, and Dorwin John. Their impressive performances kept the enthusiastic crowds engaged and built up the tempo for the headliner acts in the latter half of the evening.

MEMBA, a New York-based duo, along with certified gold music producer Jai Wolf, recently returned to India after half a decade and were greeted with a warm reception by electronic music enthusiasts. During the performance, MEMBA sampled sounds from their latest EP, East Meets West. The duo was visibly emotional during their performance of For Aisha from The Sky Is Pink film, especially when they were joined on stage by MEMBA's wife. MEMBA's mother, who was in the audience, cheered him on during the show.

Along with great music, delicious food, and stunning production, the organizers also provided safety tents, gender-neutral restrooms, and frisking lines for inclusivity.

The NODWIN Gaming Stage, hosted by Vivek Desai, featured incredible performances by Geek Fruit, Prithvi, and Elsewhere In India. Meanwhile, the CASA BACARDÍ Container offered an intimate club-like experience with DJ Mocity, Soopy, and Rasa.

Also read: NH7 Weekender's all-new Nodwin Gaming Stage focuses on the convergence of music with gaming