BLACKPINK collaborates with graphic designer Takashi Murakami for an exclusive capsule collection

Popular South Korean girl band BLACKPINK is set to launch an exciting collaboration capsule collection this weekend, bringing joy to their devoted fan base. YG Entertainment officially announced on December 6 that all four members have decided to renew their exclusive contracts. The very next day, YG Plus revealed the upcoming launch of a limited-edition capsule collection, featuring a remarkable collaboration between BLACKPINK and renowned graphic designer Takashi Murakami. This exclusive collection will globally debut on Friday, December 8, exclusively on NTWRK.

The famed graphic designer has introduced a new character named Pandakashi, inspired by BLACKPINK's music style, created exclusively for this collaboration. Pandakashi embodies the fusion of art and music to unite people. This highly anticipated 19-piece collection, priced from USD 15 to USD 300, will be available during weekend activations on December 9 and 10 at Alchemist Miami for Art Basel weekend and the NTWRK Los Angeles store.

BLACKPINK, composed of Jennie Kim, Lisa, Kim Jisoo, and Roseanne Park, is a four-member girl band formed by YG Entertainment through the renowned K-pop trainee system in South Korea. The band's name, BLACKPINK, challenges the typical perception of the colour pink, symbolising that “Pretty isn't everything” and representing a team of not just beauty but also exceptional talent.

Takashi, recognised for his paintings, sculptures, and films featuring mutated characters of his creation, represents a blend of pop culture, history, and fine art. Since the early 1990s, he has been inventing characters that combine elements of famous cartoons from Japan, Europe, and the United States.

Hei once expressed his views on art, stating, “We want to see the newest things. That is because we want to see the future, even if only momentarily. It is the moment in which, even if we don’t completely understand what we have glimpsed, we are nonetheless touched by it. This is what we have come to call art.”