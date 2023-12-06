From ‘Choti si Asha’ to ‘Jamaal Jamaaloo’, Animal’s music stays even after exiting theatres

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer Animal is currently creating a storm at the box office with almost all shows going houseful. The performances and the story are praiseworthy but major credit goes to the music in the film that leaves an impact too. Sandeep Vanga Reddy paid extra attention to music by adding a Punjabi track to a Marathi number and an Iranian song. Here’s a look at the songs/ background score of Animal which leaves the audiences humming from the cinema theatres.

Chinni Chinni Aasa or Chhoti si Asha: The progressive rock version of the song Chinni Chinni Aasa by Threeory was used for Ranbir’s introduction in the film. The song starts with drum beats giving a pump to the star’s entry. The original song is from the film Roja, which was released in 1992 and the music was by AR Rahman.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ roars at the box office, nearing INR 300 crore club

Kadhal Rojave or Roja: Again a progressive rock version of the song by Threeory was used perfectly to describe the childhood love for Rashmika Manadanna’s character Geetanjali and Ranbir’s Rannvijay. The original song from the 1992 film Roja.

Dolby Walya: Without giving any spoilers, the Marathi track was fabulously used for an action-packed scene, where Ranbir looked drop-dead dapper in a white kurta and lungi. The music is by Ajay-Atul and is from the 2016 comedy-drama Jaundya Na Balasaheb. The original track is picturised on Girish Kulkarni & Saie Tamhankar

Also read: Bobby Deol learnt sign language for a month to play a mute villain in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’

Jamaal Jamaaloo: The peppy Persian song, which has now gone viral on social media, was used for Bobby’s introduction. A half-century-old track was perfectly used to create an impact for Bobby’s menacing character. The song is by Shirazi choir. The song finds its roots in an Iranian poet named Bijan Samandar. This is often sung at weddings and celebrations.