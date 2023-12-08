A month after the release of single, Hold Me, Ditty comes to Bengaluru for an intimate concert

Known for her eco-conscious lyrics and songs that emphasise on earth’s connection with the body, singer-environmentalist Ditty released a new song, titled Hold Me, which she believes can evoke the feeling of love, longing and pain. The first single from her upcoming EP — Skin — Hold Me explores the bittersweet relationship that one shares with their scars.

Here, the urban ecologist treats Earth as her home and also as her third skin. While the full EP officially comes out in March 2024, the Berlin-based singer is celebrating the release of the singles with a multi-city India tour. As she gears up to bring one of the shows to the city this weekend, we speak to her about the EP, the track Hold Me and her deep connection with mother nature.

In Frame: Ditty

What is the inspiration behind the EP, Skin?

Skin is a response to heartbreaking news around the world. I started writing the record in 2020. I felt like the CAB bill at the time and the climate crisis had something in common. Think about it. We continue to separate ourselves from each other and build these boundaries between ourselves and the planet. These boundaries are what result in riots, climate crises, widespread poverty, inequality and even abuse. The songs on this EP speak about coming home to our skin and the skin of the Earth.

Is there any connection with the tracks in your EP and how is Hold Me relevant to that?

The songs explore the theme of oneness — that runs through the record. We are one with the Earth. We are made of her and bear her seeds.

What do you think is the visual aesthetic of this EP?

I love simple and evocative visuals. Over the last few years, I used to illustrate all my artworks myself. I didn’t have any videos for my last record. It has changed with Skin. It’s an audio-visual record. I am playing more with images, lighting, botanicals and textures.

Tell us a little about your relationship with the spoken word and how that impacted your musical journey.

I have loved writing poems since I was a child. To be able to do spoken word on stage now as a musician is a wonderful feeling! It’s so different to singing. It can move people — in a different way. I find it a beautiful medium to express myself.

What other themes do you like to explore with your tracks?

I have been working on the ground as an urban ecologist for a decade and have experience restoring landscapes, teaching permaculture, working with indigenous communities in India to document their interrelationships with the forests and planting trees. This is where the inspiration for my music comes from. I am constantly thinking and questioning my role as an artiste. I want to make space for important conversations through this music and enable people to connect to the part of themselves that they are now losing.

Which artiste would you want to collaborate with and why?

I would say Arooj Aftab. I am deeply moved by her music. I had the privilege to watch her live in Berlin earlier this year. Ranj and Tribemama Marykali — are all inspiring women from the subcontinent. Also, I would love to collaborate with Ankur Tiwari, Delhi Sultanate and Swarathama who are also writing songs about our times.

What are your upcoming releases and shows?

We will release the EP in the first quarter of 2024. I’m thrilled about it. I will be spending the summer in Europe playing shows with my new band and later in 2024, we aim to drop the next EP — Kaali, which happens to be a Hindi twin of Skin, which will be followed by a release tour in South Asia.

