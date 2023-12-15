Coming back to nature at Signature Green Vibes Fest

Nature and Solace will reign supreme in Hyderabad with the stage eagerly anticipating its moment in the spotlight, like a performer awaiting the cue to dazzle the crowd. Trees sway gently, whispering secrets to the wind, their leaves rustling in excitement, eager participants in a grand celebration. Signature Packaged Drinking Water will unearth the second edition of Signature Green Vibes, a festival raising a toast to nature.

Here’s why it is unmissable, This weekend, the Boulder Hills Golf Club will transform into a humongous source of energy that mirrors the heartbeat of joyous communities. On stage, a charismatic host stands tall and proud, ready to welcome the stars of the show with open arms. Shilpa Rao will take the stage, her singing reminding us of a celestial choir tuning their instruments. Then, When Chai Met Toast, sonorous and buoyant as usual will make sure that the air brims with infectious laughter and cheer. That’s not all.

Culinary artisans will infuse their creations with love and sustainability. Ingredients sourced from the land whisper stories of their origin as they transform into love, each dish featuring the rapport between earth and gourmets. Green Vibes festival is all about eco-conscious living, music and farm-to-table delectables. It’s a call to join the dance. DIY green activities and immersive workshops guide eager hands in the creation of sustainable art, transforming festival-goers into stewards of the environment.

Independent artiste, Bhuwin Khursija offers a glimpse into the melodic journey he plans to weave at the Signature Green Vibes festival, an expedition into music interwoven with stories and audience engagement. Dubbed Noor-e-dastaan, his performance promises an interactive communion between artiste and aesthetes. Besides, Bhuwin looks forward to sharing the stage with someone like Shilpa, whom he admires deeply.

He says that an encounter with such talents means a consequential milestone in his musical sail. “I have been a fan of Shilpa Rao ever since her song Tose Naina came out in 2007.” His insights into eco-friendly music festivals bear the weight of experience gained from organising events and witnessing resource depletion. He lauds Signature Green Vibes for its conscientious efforts, believing that such initiatives not only enhance the festival experience but also serve as a potent message to the audience, urging mindful actions and heightened awareness.

“I have an extensive experience with organising events. From being actively involved in college fests to being in the backstage team of NH7, I have seen the amount of wastage and depletion of resources that takes place in putting together music festivals. So, I am glad that Signature Green Vibes is making conscious efforts to break that trend. Adopting eco-friendly practices in putting together this show is spreading awareness and encouraging others to be mindful of the impact they are leaving. I am sure, it will add to the overall experience of the show in a positive way. It’s a message that the audience will go back home with,” Bhuwin adds.

Furthermore, Chef Akash Stanley’s discernment into the culinary world at Signature Green Vibes reveals a painstaking approach to sourcing, sustainability, and community engagement. The menu at the festival boasts locally sourced ingredients, harvested by the community’s farmers and vendors. His emphasis lies in ensuring the freshest produce by considering factors like seasonality, travel time, storage, and handling. The menu is tailored daily, minimising waste and reliance on imports, aligning with sustainability goals while embracing the abundance of winter produce. Winter heralds a bounty of produce due to thriving vegetation in favourable weather conditions.

Understanding the geography and the land lies in the dexterity of a chef when it comes to sourcing. Throughout his career, Akash’s inspiration has revolved around sustainable culinary practices, locally sourced ingredients, and the revival of forgotten culinary traditions. His zeal for wholesome food and educating others about its significance will be evident in the offerings at the festival. “For extensive events, sourcing ingredients typically poses no challenge unless we’re seeking items like raw jackfruit or breadfruit, uncommon in Telangana but widely utilised in Karnataka. In such instances, locating a supplier from that specific market may take additional time and require planning,” he tells us.

We were also curious to know — when sourcing ingredients for the farm-totable spread, what specific criteria he uses to ensure they align with sustainability goals. “We have ensured minimal carbon footprint, availability of the ingredients, product specifications to maintain consistency and achieve maximum yield, thus minimising waste,” he shares. Giving us a little preview of the food curation, he adds, “Our menus prioritise the freshest local ingredients, reducing reliance on imports and canned goods.”

One aspect Shilpa highlights is her approach to fashion, where she actively recycles clothes. Not only does she incorporate sustainable clothing choices into her lifestyle, but she also auctions these clothes, promoting the idea of reusing and reducing waste. Moreover, she brings to our notice minimising food and water waste during hotel stays and performances. While it might be convenient to discard half-empty water bottles or leave behind excess food, she and her bandmates consciously avoid such practices.

They are mindful of their impact and strive to reduce waste, even in situations where it might seem more convenient to do otherwise. “I’ve consistently tried to embrace sustainable practices in my daily life and our performances. I actively recycle and upcycle clothes, sometimes auctioning them — something I’ve done in the past too. Though it’s easy to leave behind half-empty water bottles or quickly exit the stage, we are conscious of avoiding waste during our stay and gigs. Adapting eco-friendly practices to our evolving lifestyles poses difficulty, but remaining mindful in everyday choices is the key,” she tells us.

Tickets at `999. December 16. 3 pm. At Boulder Hills, Gachibowli. — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita