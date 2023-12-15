The Marco Mezquida Trio gears up for their first performance in India

Someone was right when they said that music can transcend boundaries. It has the ability to connect people from various cultures and backgrounds in a meaningful way. Therefore, it is no surprise that the Spanish Marco Mezquida Trio is excited to take to the stage for the first time in India, here in Bengaluru. The trio consists of Marco Mezquida (piano), Aleix Tobias (percussion) and Martin Melendez (cello) and their inspiration comes from traditional Iberian music. We speak to Marco to know everything about his upcoming performance and what he expects from his first visit to India...

Can you tell us more about your upcoming performance in Bengaluru?

I will be playing with my beloved trio, with an amazing cellist from Cuba, Martin Melendez and an impressive drummer and percussionist from Catalonia, Aleix Tobias, who is a big lover of Indian classical music. We had one concert yesterday and today will be our second one. We will play mostly music that I composed for my CD, Letter to Milos, an album full of joy and powerful songs.

Is this your first time visiting India? If so, what are you looking forward to the most during your visit?

This is my first time visiting India, Yes! I am a little nervous because India is an incredible and huge country so far away from Spain, very different in many aspects and for that reason, I’m looking forward to arriving, to see how the people from Bengaluru are, walking the streets, eating and having good meals, going to the markets, buying textiles and cultural events.

You play the piano. Was there any particular reason why you chose the instrument?

I remember when I was four or five years old, my music teacher at school was playing and singing folk songs on the piano and I really enjoyed the experience. I felt joy and happiness listening to that music and something happened to me. Two years later, I started learning the piano and could not stop until now.

Tell us about the formation of the Marco Mezquida Trio. How did that come about?

I created this trio in 2016 when the Auditorium of Barcelona asked me to do a concert around the music of Maurice Ravel. On that occasion, I decided to create a trio repertoire with the piano, cello and percussion, playing Maurice. The feeling during the rehearsal and the concert was so overwhelming. Sometime after, we decided to record the CD Ravel’s Dreams and since that moment, we haven’t stopped touring.

Who were some of the musicians you looked up to when you started your musical journey?

When I was 12, I used to listen to The Beatles, Queen, Paul Simon and other rock stars all the time. Two years later, I discovered jazz. I fell in love with Ella Fitzgerald, Bill Evans, Keith Jarrett and Pat Metheny, among other jazz musicians. At the same time, I also enjoyed classical music from Bach to Mahler and the madrigals from Gesualdo, Monteverdi, etc. Other musicians that changed my perceptions of music were Ravi Shankar and Yehudi Menuhin. Their recordings, for me, were some of the most spiritual music that I

have ever experienced.

Tell us about your experience growing up in Menorca. How much has it influenced your music?

I was born and brought up in Menorca until I was 18. I was trained in classical music, jazz and folk music; and for me, I feel — the beauty, calm, peace, colours and nature from Menorca have influenced me so much, and for sure, my music as well. Menorca is a small island in the west of the Mediterranean, only 50km long and it is a very calm and peaceful place.

What can we expect from you in 2024? Are you working on anything new?

I hope I will be playing several concerts around the world — solo, duo and especially trio. Last October, I released my new album Tornado and I will be playing the new music from it and the music from my previous album Letter to Milos. I will also again play my first concerto for piano and orchestra called Talaiot. The other important news is that I will be working on my new album with the great flamenco guitar player Chicuelo. It will be our third CD together.

