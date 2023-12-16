‘I am not in the music business, I’m in the emotions business,’ says singer Pravin Saivi

The story between the tunes and melodies of Tamil music, couldn't get more elegant as we find out while speaking to singer Pravin Saivi. The artiste is already synonymous with unplugged and acoustic music, the reflection of which is visible in his latest EP, Intimate, due for release today! As Pravin sets the stage for the live performance release of his new EP in Chennai this evening, we rope him in for a quick heart-to-heart to know more about the album.

Excerpts from our chat:

Tell us about your new EP, Intimate, the release of which is due this evening.

I just wanted to do something very intimate – something with just the guitar and myself. All of the songs are like little expressions of little bits of my personal life.

How did you approach writing and producing songs for the album?

The process of working on this album did not happen in a linear way. Some songs were created two or three years ago, but I hadn’t released them. These are actually small one to one-and-a-half-minute teasers of full songs that I plan to release eventually. I also intended to keep it breezy – I would just want to take my guitar anywhere.

What are the differences you have observed while recording for an independent release compared to a film release?

When it comes to film music it is all dependent on a fictional scenario. I have always found it weird when actors would lip-sync to songs. Although nowadays, actors do know how to sing, which is good. So for this reason, whenever I composed for films, it would be completely disconnected from my style or my sound. I would just cater to what the visuals or director demands. But when it comes to my releases, it’s just all me. It is all about how I choose to express myself. I often say, ‘I am not in the music business, I’m in the emotions business.’ Through my music, I want to create such emotions by sharing my own.

You regularly put out unplugged versions of many songs. What is the most telling feature of the acoustic version of songs that garner much love and attraction?

The times are changing and the younger audience have grown up listening to traditional music. But such a type of music did not resonate with everyone. But now, you will see a lot of lo-fi and acoustic remixes of those classics. This seems to touch them. Also, I always have this habit of repackaging songs. I do not get stuck in just one process because I believe there are multiple ways to reach a final product.

What's next for you?

I will be releasing one music video of each song from the EP per week.

Entry free; 7 pm onwards

At Pheonix Marketcity Mall Chennai, Velachery.