Rocking their way to Mexico: Tamil rock band Jhanu reveal all about their Mexico tour experience

A streak of seven years of unabashed performances, original compositions and rocking it out came to a halt in 2019, courtesy of Covid-19. With restrictions all around, Jhanu Chanthar, Lawrence Ramu, Udhay Bharath, Harkirat Singh Sangha and Bharath Shankar of the band Jhanu, were unable to convene. However, in the following years, the regrouping of the band yielded some great occasions — the recording of Puzhudhi in Coke Studio Tamil, the release of their first album, Acham Illai, and the magnific performances at the 51st Cerventino Music Festival in Mexico. The band was approached by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to represent India at the prestigious fest.



The band’s visit to Mexico has become a major chapter in putting Tamil rock on the global map. Our conversation with the lead guitarist of the ensemble, Jhanu Chanthar, reveals their musical experience in the North American land.



Also Read: Indian rapper Tsumyoki teams up with Canadian actor-rapper Connor Price



Travelling to Mexico

“In our inaugural performance at the 51st International Cervantino Music Festival in San Cristobal, Mexico, the question of how our Tamil-language music would resonate with a predominantly Spanish-speaking audience lingered in our minds,” he shares, adding, “However, the crowd embraced our performance wholeheartedly. By the conclusion of every performance, we witnessed a remarkable transformation—crowds gathered enthusiastically at the forefront of the stage, fully immersed in the experience of our music. This reaffirms the belief that quality music resonates with all individuals, regardless of their cultural or linguistic differences.”



Peaking energies at San Cristóbal

Having performed in ten different cities including San Cristóbal de las Casas, Campeche, Celaya, Guanajuato, Jojulta, Sinaloa, Mazatlán, Irapuato, Tlaxcala, and Mexico City, we ask which was the best crowd in the band’s opinion. “Undoubtedly, San Cristóbal! It was our first performance on the tour, and the energy was at its peak. The location itself exuded a rustic village ambience, complemented by an incredible crowd that added to the overall vibrancy of the event."



Also Read: Indo-Belgian singer Kanika Patawari releases new song



The chant of Otra

Among the band’s existing repertoire of songs, one stood out for Mexican audiences. “We decided to translate one of our popular hits, Prachanai, into Spanish, where it became known as Problema. Prachanai typically serves as the closing number in most of our concerts, and the Spanish rendition proved to be an immediate crowd-pleaser,” Jhanu tells us. “The energy in the crowd surged as the Spanish version, Problema began. The crowd sang along and some even leapt out of their seats or converged towards the stage. The fervour was so palpable that the crowd chanted otra, signalling a desire for one more song,” This prompted the band to play Adiye, another banger from the artistes.



India and rock music

Finally, as the band's existence crosses the 12-year mark we ask Jhanu what they envision for rock music in India. “Our hope is for the music industry in India to continue evolving, with opportunities for larger-scale festivals that showcase and foster homegrown talent, contributing to the vibrant and diverse cultural landscape of the country,” he says.



