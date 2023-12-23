XG to perform ‘Winter Without You’ on ‘The First Take’ for the second time

In the upcoming 390th episode of The First Take, premiering tonight, the much-talked-about 7-member girl group XG, deeply rooted in hip-hop and R&B influences, will grace the stage once again.

Emerging only a week ago, XG’s meteoric rise has been nothing short of global acclaim. Throughout 2023, their international presence soared, captivating audiences at renowned festivals like Head In The Clouds New York (May), Head In The Clouds Los Angeles (August), Kcon La 2023 (August), Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix 2023, (September), SXSW Sydney (November), and Hyperground K-fest Abu Dhabi (November). The zenith docked on November 26 when they enthralled a live audience of over 200,000 during their inaugural solo performance, the XG New DNA Showcase in Japan, at the illustrious Pia Arena MM in Yokohama.

Their debut on The First Take last week with their third single, Shooting Star caused a stir and generated immense excitement among viewers.

Tonight’s anticipated appearance marks their second on the show, spotlighting their freshest single Winter Without You released on December 8. This soulful R&B track beautifully encapsulates the bittersweet essence of Christmas, eliciting nostalgia and longing for distant loved ones. Contrasting their usual edgy style, this composition allows viewers to savour the synergy between the seven members' distinct personalities, tilting themes that echo with warmth and emotion. Notably, this exclusive one-take rendition at The First Take signifies the maiden performance of this evocative piece on Japanese media.

