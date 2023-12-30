BTS' Louder Than Bombs composer Bram Inscore passes away aged 41

Songwriter and producer Bram Inscore, who was best known for his work with Troye Sivan, passed away earlier today. Aged 41, the musician was battling depression and as per media reports, he died by suicide.

Bram is also known for singles including Sivan's Youth, Andy Grammer's Don't Give Up On Me and BTS' sought-after track Louder Than Bombs. He also collaborated with artists such as Rina Sawayama, Hayley Kiyoko, Allie X, Duncan Laurence and Mayer Hawthorne but his work with Troye Sivan continues to stand out.

His family released a statement confirming his unfortunate passing away and it reads, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Bram Inscore, who ended his life after a hard-fought battle with depression. Bram was a 'musician's musician,' a producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist, who lent his talents to artists such as Beck, Troye Sivan and BTS.

"Selfless as a human and generous as a collaborator, he ingeniously served the music but never his own ego. Deep compassion and dry wit were embedded into everything he did, though he never sought praise or approval. He was truly a unique spirit and though his soul has left his body, it will live forever in his music," it concluded.

American singer-songwriter Nicole Morier mourned Bram's demise on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "My friend and lifelong collaborator Bram Inscore died by suicide last week. The loss is tremendous and unbearable. He was a part of so much of my musical life, growth and joy in creating fun things for the world to hear. RIP Bram."

