‘Max Payne’ actor James McCaffrey passes away aged 65

Actor James McCaffrey, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Max Payne in the acclaimed video game series and memorable roles in TV shows like Rescue Me, has passed away at the age of 65. The sad news was confirmed by his talent agent, David Elliot, who shared that the New York native peacefully departed on Sunday, surrounded by loved ones.

James’ wife, actor Rochelle Bostrom, revealed to media sources that he succumbed to myeloma, a form of cancer affecting white blood cells, at their home in Larchmont.

Fellow actor Kevin Dillon paid tribute to James on social media, expressing gratitude for having known him. James’ impressive 35-year career spanned television and film, featuring notable roles in series like Blue Bloods and Suits. In the FX drama Rescue Me, he portrayed a firefighter, contributing to the show's poignant narrative surrounding the events of September 11.

Notably, James’ voice brought to life the character of Max Payne, a former NYPD officer turned vigilante, in the early 2000s video game series of the same name. His agent, David Elliot, fondly remembered the actor’s dedication to crafting characters and highlighted his versatility, having trained at the Actor’s Studio. Alongside his wife, James leaves behind his daughter, Tiernan McCaffrey, and other grieving family members.