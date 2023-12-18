Ranveer Singh gets two wax statues at Madame Tussauds, Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha reacts

Ranveer Singh, who made his debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat, completed 13 years in the industry earlier this month, and now, marking the occasion, Madame Tussauds in London has honoured him with two wax statues.

Ranveer shared photos posing with the statues — one where the actor is seen wearing a traditional outfit and the other where's he rocking a patterned blazer. Both the statues successfully capture Ranveer's fun, free spirit.

Sharing the clicks, the actor on his Instagram penned a heartfelt note recalling the time when he dreamt about getting a wax statue in Madam Tussauds. His post read, "Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world’s most famous & prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London’s famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there."

"Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment," he added.

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone was amongst the first ones to react to the photos. She commented, "Apna time aa gaya," whereas Ranveer's hype man, Anil Kapoor dropped fiery emojis.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt. The comedy drama marked Karan Johar's comeback to the director's seat and Alia Bhatt and Ranveer's second collaboration after Gully Boy. He is currently working on Don 3 and also has Rohit Shetty's Singham 2 in the pipeline.

