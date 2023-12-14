Karan Johar expresses frustration over trolling after Deepika, Ranveer’s candid Koffee with Karan episode

Karan Johar kicked off the latest season of Koffee with Karan on a high note, featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The couple candidly shared details of their relationship, unveiling a personal side that hadn't been disclosed before. However, the online reaction from netizens took a negative turn, especially towards Deepika, who faced trolling for mentioning she dated others before Ranveer.

In a conversation with Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor on the recent episode, Karan expressed his frustration with the aftermath of the Deepika-Ranveer interview. He believed it to be one of the most honest and heartfelt episodes but found the reaction ridiculous.

Karan explained his anger, stating, “I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest, they were earnest, they spoke so much, they shared so much, they were so gracious and then you f**king talk about some nonsense. I’m like what do you know about somebody’s personal life and marriage. Tu apne ghar pe dekh na (Look inside your house) is what I wanted to tell all of them. I wanted to show them my f**king middle finger.”

Also read: Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's unique marriage proposal on Koffee With Karan

During the episode, Deepika and Ranveer disclosed that, initially, their relationship wasn't exclusive. Despite dating, they lacked a formal commitment until their engagement. Deepika shared the understanding they had—being 'technically allowed' to date others but continuously coming back to each other. The couple, now married for five years, met during the filming of Ram-Leela over a decade ago.

In the same episode, Karan opened up about being ‘sexuality shamed’ by online trolls and discussed hurtful comments about his personal life, parenting, and fashion choices. Expressing his frustration, he responded to the critics, saying, “Who the f**k are you?”

Also read: Alia Bhatt opens up about ‘toxic Ranbir Kapoor’ controversy on Koffee with Karan

Despite the controversy, the latest season of Koffee with Karan has managed to stay relatively non-controversial following the premiere episode with Deepika and Ranveer.