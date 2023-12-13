Ali Fazal joins Solo Leveling anime cast as Song Chiyul in Hindi dub, Crunchyroll announces premiere date

The eagerly awaited anime adaptation of the Korean sensation Solo Leveling is set to make its global debut on Crunchyroll’s streaming platform on January 6, 2024, with a special treat for Indian fans – Ali Fazal, the acclaimed Indian actor, and producer, is joining the cast as part of the Hindi voice team.

Fazal will lend his voice to the character of Song Chiyul, a seasoned Korean C-Rank Hunter who mentors the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, through the challenges of the Double Dungeon incident. With a stellar international career including roles in Hollywood films like Furious 7, Victoria and Abdul, and Death on the Nile, Fazal’s addition to the Solo Leveling cast brings immense anticipation and excitement.

Read More: Mona Singh shares inside pics from Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram’s Mumbai reception party

Expressing his enthusiasm, Fazal shared, “Joining the cast of Solo Leveling and lending my voice to one of its gritty characters is a unique and exciting opportunity.. In a bid to escalate excitement, Crunchyroll is organizing an exclusive fan premiere of the initial two episodes on December 20th in Mumbai.

Solo Leveling, adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel by Chugong, follows Sung Jinwoo, the Weakest Hunter of all mankind, as he embarks on a quest that makes him the sole individual capable of levelling up. Produced by A-1 Pictures and directed by Shunsuke Nakashige, the series boasts contributions from acclaimed artists, including music by Hiroyuki Sawano and character design by Tomoko Sudo.

Fazal joins a talented Hindi voice cast including Rajesh Shukla, Riya Sen Gupta, Kishore Bhatt, Archit Maurya, and others, further enhancing the anticipation among Indian anime enthusiasts.

This collaboration between Fazal and the anime world marks an exciting chapter for both the actor and Indian anime fans, promising an immersive experience in Solo Leveling.

Mail - chokita@newindianexpress.com

X - @PaulChokita