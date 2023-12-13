Mona Singh shares inside pics from Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram’s Mumbai reception party

Pics Randeep HooddThe glittering wedding reception of newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram was a star-studded affair, and actress Mona Singh has spilled the inside scoop with some unseen pictures from the bash. The couple, who tied the knot last month in a traditional Meitei ceremony, threw a lavish reception for their industry friends in Mumbai on Monday night.

Mona, one of the glamorous guests, shared enchanting glimpses from the celebration. Dressed in an elegant evening gown, she radiated charm in the pictures. The delightful snapshots capture Mona striking a pose with the stunning couple. Lin exuded grace in a red sari, complemented by Randeep’s dapper black attire.

The reception, attended by popular actors like Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, also witnessed the newly married couple's infectious joy on the dance floor. A viral video showcased Randeep and Lin dancing to the beats of Patakha Guddi from Randeep’s 2014 film, Highway. The heartwarming caption read, “Omg this video of #RandeepHooda and #LinLaishram reception is the cutest thing on the internet today!! Look at her singing his song and dancing with him, their expressions are the sweetest.”

Omg this video of #RandeepHooda and #LinLaishram reception is the cutest thing on internet today!! Look at her singing his song and dancing with him, their expressions are the pic.twitter.com/gjN2azfpQN — Thriller Soundtrack Music (@sandeeprathi100) December 12, 2023

Randeep himself shared a glimpse of the celebration on his Instagram handle, donning a sleek black ensemble, while Lin opted for the classic charm of red. Randeep captioned his post, “In our eternal garden of Eden.”

Known for his roles in films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Randeep’s marriage to Lin, a multi-talented model, actor, and businesswoman from Manipur, has become a much-celebrated event in the industry.