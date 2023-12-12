Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram look ethereal in traditional outfits at their Mumbai reception 

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his longtime partner Lin Laishram recently celebrated their union in a traditional ceremony in Lin’s hometown of Imphal, Manipur, on November 29. The joyous occasion was followed by a wedding reception held in Mumbai, where the couple was joined by friends and colleagues.

For the Mumbai reception, Randeep opted for a sleek all-black ensemble, while Lin dazzled in a shimmering red lehenga. Videos shared by a paparazzo account captured the couple’s radiant presence as Randeep, a seasoned pro at handling the limelight, guided Lin on striking the perfect poses.

Randeep and Lin's wedding ceremony embraced traditional Meitei rituals, witnessing Lin gracefully circling the actor seven times, and the couple exchanging floral garlands made of fragrant Jasmine flowers. Lin, adorned in the traditional Manipuri attire of Potloi, a rich red cylindrical skirt, and a dark green blouse with intricate jewellery, exuded elegance. Randeep embraced his wife's heritage, donning a white kurta-pajama for the occasion.

The newlyweds took to Instagram to share glimpses of their special day, with captions expressing the transition from ‘I’ to ‘We’ and the beautiful journey to becoming one. The couple has been in a relationship for a while. Lin, known for her roles in films like Mary Kom and Rangoon, and Randeep, last seen in Sergeant, are now ready to embark on their happily ever after. Randeep is set to showcase his directorial skills in the upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

