Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram shine in beautiful ethnic attires in recent pics from their wedding

Love conquered hearts as actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot on November 29 in a mesmerising ceremony in Imphal. The couple, who transitioned from 'I' to 'we,' shared a delightful glimpse of their special day on Instagram, treating fans to a visual feast.

In the radiant photos, Randeep embraced a white and golden ethnic ensemble, exuding elegance, while Lin radiated charm in a golden traditional Manipuri attire. Surrounded by the warmth of close friends and family, the couple embarked on their happily ever after.

The Instagram caption accompanying their joint post beautifully captured the essence of their union, stating, “From 'I' to 'we' in a happily ever after.” The post not only showcased the duo posing for the camera but also captured a heartfelt moment as Randeep’s sister, Anjali Hooda, delivered a speech in a stunning traditional Manipuri look.

Also read: Take a look inside Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's magical wedding

Actor Urvashi Rautela and numerous fans showered the couple with congratulatory messages and heart emojis, expressing admiration for their commitment to cultural traditions. One fan commended the duo for not merely talking about culture and traditions but embodying them, earning them immense respect.

The couple’s union unfolded in a traditional Meitei ceremony, reflected in their official wedding album shared on Instagram with the announcement, “From today, we are one.” The photos showcased Randeep in a classic white kurta adorned with a yellow headgear (koyet), while Lin dazzled in a potloi (also called polloi) paired with a lavish blouse and opulent gold jewellery.

Also read: Bobby Deol gets emotional over ‘Animal’ success, says ‘feels like a dream’

Recently, the couple's intimate wedding celebrations came to life through a surfaced online video. Providing a glimpse into the enchanting ceremony and the all-white-themed wedding dinner adorned with golden accents and floral decorations, the video encapsulated the magical moments of Randeep and Lin’s union, leaving fans enchanted by the love-filled celebration.