Bobby Deol gets emotional over ‘Animal’ success, says ‘feels like a dream’ 

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol who plays an important role in the recently released film Animal, couldn’t hold back his emotions as he expressed gratitude to the paparazzi for the overwhelming response the movie has received. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.



In a recent appearance in Mumbai, clad in a stylish grey hoodie and matching pants, Bobby took a moment to acknowledge the massive support. Addressing the photographers, he said, “Thank you so much. God has been really kind. Itna pyaar mil raha hai iss film ke liye lagta hai ki sapna dekh raha hu (The love our film is getting feels like a dream).”

Fans flooded the comments section with messages celebrating the success of Animal and Bobby Deol’s impactful performance. One user highlighted the Deol family’s achievements this year, from Dharmendra Ji's movie release to Sunny’s Gadar 2 being a super hit, Karan’s wedding, and Bobby’s Animal making a mark. Another commenter expressed, “Success tears. He deserves it. His entry gave shivers in the spine.”

Animal, where Bobby Deol plays the antagonist opposite Ranbir, with Anil portraying Ranbir's father, has been making waves at the box office. According to reports, the film earned INR 63.8 crore on its release day across all languages, crossing the INR100 crore mark on its second day. It competes with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur and Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

