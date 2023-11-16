Alia Bhatt opens up about ‘toxic Ranbir Kapoor’ controversy on Koffee with Karan

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Alia Bhatt, accompanied by sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, faced questions from host Karan Johar regarding the controversy stirred by her recent comments about husband Ranbir Kapoor. The controversy arose from Alia’s beauty tutorial video where she mentioned Ranbir's disapproval of her wearing lipstick.

Alia explained on the show that her candid way of speaking often leads to her words being taken out of context. She added that she mimics people, shares anecdotes, and adds a personal touch, which, in some cases, leads to misunderstandings.

“I have a very candid way of speaking. So when I talk about anything in my life, I like to imitate the person, give anecdotes, and make it personal. I feel a lot of things get picked out of context, which happened recently with the video. My team told me ‘ye kuch out of hand jaara hai’. I was like, okay theek hai jaane do. Then I realised that there were serious articles written about how he was a toxic man, and I thought, ‘Are we serious?’ There are many issues in the world to give more attention to,” she said.

Addressing the criticism, Alia highlighted the crossing of a line and mentioned Ranbir's perspective on such matters. She emphasised that the Rockstar actor is genuinely the opposite of what was portrayed in the controversy, saying, “The only reason I feel bad is because he is genuinely the opposite… There is a line which I think is being crossed but you cannot say anything about it. Ranbir says this, ‘Alia the audience owns you, they can say whatever the hell they want to say about you, as long as your movies are doing well please don’t complain sitting in your apartment in Bandra',”

In a previous appearance at an event, Alia reiterated her stance, expressing that while negative comments do affect her, she chooses not to engage in conflicts with her audience. She emphasised her gratitude towards her audience, stating that these moments are when she needs to show appreciation for their support.

Koffee With Karan Season 8 streams every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.