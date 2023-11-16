Shahid, Anil Kapoor and others attend Sonam Kapoor’s intimate bash for David Beckham

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja played host to an extravagant dinner party, extending a warm welcome to legendary footballer David Beckham, who was in Mumbai for the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. The star-studded affair took place at Sonam's residence and featured a gathering of celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, and other close friends and family members.

Before the festivities began, Sonam and Anand graciously received David at the gate of their Mumbai home, capturing the moment in a stylish pose. Sonam donned an elegant red sari paired with a chic white crop top featuring dramatic cape sleeves. She completed her look with a stylish choker, matching earrings, and an intricately tied bun.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor sets festive fashion goals in a dazzling Anarkali kurta by Sabyasachi

Among the attendees, Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor, arrived in a beige tracksuit coupled with a white T-shirt, greeting the paparazzi upon reaching the venue. Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam's cousin, made a fashionable statement in a sheer black dress, while Mohit Marwah's wife, Antara Motiwala Marwah, opted for a printed black and white dress. Antara shared glimpses of the evening on her Instagram Stories, featuring pictures with Shanaya, Sonam, David, and Mohit, and a group photo with Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor attended the party with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Arjun opted for a black ensemble, while Malaika showcased a stylish look with an oversized white shirt paired with a black skirt.

Other notable attendees included Karisma Kapoor, who chose a traditional outfit, and Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, where Shahid went for casual attire while Mira opted for a fitted dress.

Also read: From Sidharth Malhotra to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood in attendance at the India-New Zealand World Cup semi-finals

The guest list also featured film producer Ritesh Sidhwani with wife Dolly, Isha Ambani and sister-in-law Shloka Ambani, and Farhan with wife Shibani Akhtar, adding to the star-studded charm of the evening.